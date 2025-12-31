Stop Skipping This Important Step When Adding Aromatics To Ground Beef

Aromatics and ground beef are constant companions. Most of us add onions, garlic, celery, carrots, and garden herbs to our beef dishes to boost depth and flavor. Aromatics take food from fine to five-star dining, and the easiest way to get the most out of your meal is to toss them in the pan while your beef is browning. While that method is the easiest, it's not the best way to get the most flavor out of herbs, spices, and other aromatics.

Chuck Hayworth, a private chef and the COO at The Resort Chef in North Carolina, recommends sautéing aromatics in rendered ground beef fat before adding them back to the rest of your dish. This one extra step will release all the aroma from your flavorings, whether you're making bolognese or a personal shepherd's pie in under 30 minutes. The same technique works for dry herbs, helping to unlock their flavor. "In the case of creating a good bolognese sauce during the winter when fresh herbs from the garden are not prevalent, dry herbs toasted in the renders assist in distributing the rosmarinic acid throughout the dish found in dry and fresh green herbs like thyme and oregano," Hayworth said.