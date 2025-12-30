No Onions, No Garlic, No Problem: This Ancient Spice Provides A Punch Of Allium Flavor

Oh, woe! The minestrone soup or meatloaf recipe you're about to use calls for onions or garlic, and you don't have any in your produce drawer. And when you go to your spice rack to pull out their respective powders as a substitute, you find that you're fresh out of those, too. What are you to do? Check your cabinets to see if you have asafoetida, a pungent spice beloved in Indian cuisine. If you don't, it can be a great spice to keep on hand in case you run out of onions and garlic in the future, since so many recipes use these two ingredients.

What's asafoetida? It's a gum resin derived from a type of plantclosely associated with the carrot and fennel species, and in its raw form, smells pretty unpleasant – one of its nicknames is "devil's dung," if that gives you an idea. But once you apply some heat, it gets wonderfully toasty and fragrant, and a small pinch is all that's needed to bring a rich, funky allium flavor to your dish.

It's especially popular in Indian cuisine, where it's been in use since at least the 12th century. It's said that the spice has been around since the days of ancient Rome, and the army of Alexander the Great introduced it to India. Hence, these five-minute weeknight Indian meals would welcome a pinch of asafoetida.