The Benefits Of A Stainless Steel Countertop, According To Ree Drummond
Since 2011, Ree Drummond has been gracing our small screens through her Food Network series "The Pioneer Woman." Outside her show, she continues to showcase a variety of dishes through her blog and social media accounts, including her hearty soup that combines chili and beef stew and her quick-and-easy grilled cheese sandwiches. If you've been a fan for the past decade or so, then you may have noticed that the ranch-style kitchen setup on her television show isn't her personal kitchen. The dead giveaway is the wooden countertop. Drummond's own kitchen features a countertop material that's not common among American households — stainless steel.
While most homeowners opt for wood or stone finishes, Drummond swears by stainless steel as the best material for countertops. In fact, when asked what her favorite part of her kitchen was, she did not hesitate to name her island countertop. "We redid our kitchen here in 2002, and we just went to a sheet metal place in Tulsa and had them cover the countertop in sheet metal," she told The Kitchn. "It's really just the best surface on earth because you can't hurt it. The more you use it, the prettier it gets."
Durability is one of stainless steel's biggest strengths. It's nearly indestructible, as it is resistant to heat, moisture, stains, and impact, making it an ideal choice for anyone who spends serious time cooking. And unlike many materials that degrade over time, stainless steel actually improves with wear. Regular use buffs the metal into a soft, lived-in sheen, giving it more personality. It's also easy to clean and maintain, requiring little more than a wipe to remove spills, oils, or fingerprints.
Stainless steel vs other common countertops
For someone like Ree Drummond, who spends hours testing recipes, filming content, and feeding a large family — she and her husband Ladd have five children — choosing a countertop that could keep up with her busy lifestyle was a practical decision. However, comparing stainless steel to other materials, such as granite or butcher's block, many would argue that it's the least practical in terms of cost. At $80-$225 per square foot, stainless steel may not be as expensive as the high-end options, onyx ($100-$300) and marble ($100-$250), but it is not as affordable as more budget-friendly alternatives, like wood, which usually retails for $30-$100 per square foot, and granite, which sells for $70-$175. Nevertheless, apart from cost, stainless steel ticks all the boxes when it comes to durability, performance, and maintenance.
As the standard choice by many households for years, granite is mostly beloved for its elegant and natural stone look. However, it's actually more fragile than many realize. It requires routine sealing to stay protected, and it's easily stained by acidic food. A butcher's block is even more delicate, as it's prone to water damage and scratches. If not properly sanitized and oiled, it can harbor bacteria. On the other hand, you won't have to deal with similar issues with a stainless steel countertop. It doesn't need sealing, oiling, or sanding. It also doesn't absorb odors, harbor bacteria, or stain from spills. Stainless steel is almost maintenance-free, and it's the most hygienic of the bunch. This is why it's the go-to material for professional kitchen settings. If budget constraints are preventing you from investing in a stainless steel countertop, consider a stainless steel prep table as a starting point.