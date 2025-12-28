The Benefits Of A Stainless Steel Countertop, According To Ree Drummond

Since 2011, Ree Drummond has been gracing our small screens through her Food Network series "The Pioneer Woman." Outside her show, she continues to showcase a variety of dishes through her blog and social media accounts, including her hearty soup that combines chili and beef stew and her quick-and-easy grilled cheese sandwiches. If you've been a fan for the past decade or so, then you may have noticed that the ranch-style kitchen setup on her television show isn't her personal kitchen. The dead giveaway is the wooden countertop. Drummond's own kitchen features a countertop material that's not common among American households — stainless steel.

While most homeowners opt for wood or stone finishes, Drummond swears by stainless steel as the best material for countertops. In fact, when asked what her favorite part of her kitchen was, she did not hesitate to name her island countertop. "We redid our kitchen here in 2002, and we just went to a sheet metal place in Tulsa and had them cover the countertop in sheet metal," she told The Kitchn. "It's really just the best surface on earth because you can't hurt it. The more you use it, the prettier it gets."

Durability is one of stainless steel's biggest strengths. It's nearly indestructible, as it is resistant to heat, moisture, stains, and impact, making it an ideal choice for anyone who spends serious time cooking. And unlike many materials that degrade over time, stainless steel actually improves with wear. Regular use buffs the metal into a soft, lived-in sheen, giving it more personality. It's also easy to clean and maintain, requiring little more than a wipe to remove spills, oils, or fingerprints.