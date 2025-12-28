Take This Easy Extra Step For A Potato Salad Worth Remembering
Potato salad isn't one of those side dishes you typically think of as having a ton of character on its own. And even though the focus tends to be on what goes in the salad (like using the classic seafood Old Bay seasoning for an amazing twist), you don't usually think about how your potato cooking method can also add layers of flavor too. That's why if you're planning on grilling, try halving, lightly oiling, and tossing potatoes on the grill to get some char, as that'll add extra complexity to your salad without having to deal with any additional ingredients.
As a bonus, aside from that extra boost of smoky flavor, you'll also get some different textures, including crisp potato bits that'll be mixed in as well. With any luck, it'll almost be like you added bacon bits but without any bacon; the added benefit is it can still remain a vegetarian dish but with a big booming flavor and crisp texture that you just don't get in a regular boiled potato salad. Or, you could always add bacon on top too. That way you get crunch on crunch, along with a boost of fat and salt. Plus, who doesn't love bacon and potatoes to make your salad more exciting?
A vinegar-based dressing might work best
In this case, I'd highly recommend you use a vinegar and oil-based dressing for a grilled potato salad. As fantastic as a mayo-based dressing is, mayonnaise has a tendency to round out and mute underlying flavors a bit, thanks to the silky richness that coats the inside of your mouth. When it comes to smoky grilled potatoes, you want a dressing that will let the richness of the spuds shine rather than weigh it down. And if you're feeling a little frisky, you can try additions that contain pops of flavor, like capers, diced pickled pepperoncini, or one of Chicago's favorite condiments, giardiniera (you could even make turn it into a vinaigrette with some mustard).
This will make your potato salad even more packed with diverse tastes, which, again, is what you're aiming for. And that way you'll be making a potato salad to remember rather than one that just takes up table space. Heck, it could even be the star of the show if you play things right, and it's all because you tinkered with the way the potatoes are cooked. Those char marks on the potatoes will go a long way, too!