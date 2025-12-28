Take This Easy Extra Step For A Potato Salad Worth Remembering

Potato salad isn't one of those side dishes you typically think of as having a ton of character on its own. And even though the focus tends to be on what goes in the salad (like using the classic seafood Old Bay seasoning for an amazing twist), you don't usually think about how your potato cooking method can also add layers of flavor too. That's why if you're planning on grilling, try halving, lightly oiling, and tossing potatoes on the grill to get some char, as that'll add extra complexity to your salad without having to deal with any additional ingredients.

As a bonus, aside from that extra boost of smoky flavor, you'll also get some different textures, including crisp potato bits that'll be mixed in as well. With any luck, it'll almost be like you added bacon bits but without any bacon; the added benefit is it can still remain a vegetarian dish but with a big booming flavor and crisp texture that you just don't get in a regular boiled potato salad. Or, you could always add bacon on top too. That way you get crunch on crunch, along with a boost of fat and salt. Plus, who doesn't love bacon and potatoes to make your salad more exciting?