How To Turn Your Favorite Boxed Muffin Mix Into Delicious Pancakes

Pancakes sound like the perfect breakfast treat ... until you realize you're out of pancake mix. But pancakes are still possible if you happen to have a bag or box of muffin mix in your pantry. Just add ⅔ cup of milk and one egg to a packet of muffin mix for instant pancakes. To guarantee fluffier pancakes, use buttermilk instead of milk (you can easily make your own buttermilk at home).

Because muffin mix contains more sugar, fat, and baking powder than pancake mix, your pancakes are going to be more cake-like when it comes to their density. The flavor will be excellent because there are so many muffin options to pick from. Chocolate chip and blueberry are standard muffin and pancake flavors, but you might be skeptical about lemon pancakes. Don't be. They'll be delicious. And no matter what muffin mix you use, you can always throw in more mix-ins, like extra chocolate chips or fruit.