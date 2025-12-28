How To Turn Your Favorite Boxed Muffin Mix Into Delicious Pancakes
Pancakes sound like the perfect breakfast treat ... until you realize you're out of pancake mix. But pancakes are still possible if you happen to have a bag or box of muffin mix in your pantry. Just add ⅔ cup of milk and one egg to a packet of muffin mix for instant pancakes. To guarantee fluffier pancakes, use buttermilk instead of milk (you can easily make your own buttermilk at home).
Because muffin mix contains more sugar, fat, and baking powder than pancake mix, your pancakes are going to be more cake-like when it comes to their density. The flavor will be excellent because there are so many muffin options to pick from. Chocolate chip and blueberry are standard muffin and pancake flavors, but you might be skeptical about lemon pancakes. Don't be. They'll be delicious. And no matter what muffin mix you use, you can always throw in more mix-ins, like extra chocolate chips or fruit.
Other baked goods you can make with muffin mix
Muffin mix is good for more than just pancakes. What if, instead of dividing the batter into muffin tins, you poured it all into a cake pan to make a muffin cake that you just cut and serve? For a simple trick to make the muffin cakes so much better, brush the top with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. You could also make muffin tops without making the whole muffin by scooping the batter onto a baking sheet instead of in muffin tins.
Another fun option? Muffin mix cookies. As you'd do with the muffin mix pancakes, pick your favorite flavor. You'll add butter, eggs, and vanilla extract. Depending on how much muffin mix you have, use one stick of butter, one egg, and one and a half teaspoons of vanilla extract for every 13 ounces of mix. One 6.5-ounce bag of muffin mix will yield about eight cookies. Bake at 350 F for 11 minutes for the softest cookies. So the next time you're at the store, grab a box of muffin mix to have on hand, just in case.