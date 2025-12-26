Avoid Gray And Watery Ground Beef By Never Skipping This Crucial Cooking Step

Ideally, not only will your pan be hot enough, but your meat, too, will have warmed up a bit. You don't need it to get up to room temperature — in fact, the USDA says that meat left at room temperature for over two hours is no longer safe to eat. Jennifer Borchardt suggested taking it out of the refrigerator about 10 minutes before you plan to cook it. As she explained, "Avoid taking the beef straight from the fridge and putting it into the saucepan if you can, as the chill can add moisture to the pan."

Needless to say, this isn't going to work if you've been forgetful and left the meat in the freezer until the last minute. Thawing it overnight in the fridge is best, but you can even do it a day or so in advance if necessary, since it's not crucial to cook meat immediately after thawing. If you don't plan that far in advance, you can defrost ground beef in cold water weighed down with a heavy can. You won't need to do either, though, if it comes in the form of frozen beef burger patties. Those are perfectly okay to throw straight into a preheated pan.