Say Goodbye To Soggy Pie Crusts With This Bakery-Worthy Pan Trick

The ideal pie is flaky on the outside and juicy on the inside, but you don't want the crust and fillings to mix so much that it creates that dreaded soggy bottom on a pie. You'll definitely notice when a pie crust has gone damp. When it does, it means the pie didn't get hot enough while baking and all the moisture swimming around inside seeped into the flaky crust (or what should've been a flaky crust). For help on keeping pie crusts appetizingly dry, we spoke to Mimi Council, recipe developer behind Mimi's Organic Eats, a former bake shop owner, and a serial cookbook author whose works include "The Mountain Baker."

We initially asked Council where in the oven we should cook the pie to fix this issue, but she said we were looking at things the wrong way. Instead, we should be thinking about the pans we're baking with. Council isn't a fan of ceramic or glass pie pans. She recommends going with a metal pan made from cast iron, aluminum, or stainless steel. According to Council, "These pie pans all conduct heat incredibly well (cast iron being my top choice) and will give you a buttery, flaky pie crust with the least worry of a soggy bottom because these pans can heat your crust evenly." Metal heats much faster than other common pan materials and it can evenly distribute heat across the crust, ensuring no hidden corners grow damp.