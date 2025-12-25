Why Fried Ice Cream Is Associated With Mexican Restaurants

It sounds impossible, doesn't it? How on earth do you deep fry ice cream, a dessert that will melt into a puddle of sweet milk if you leave it out in the sun for too long? Well, not only is it possible, but it's absolutely delicious, too — a mix of sweet, creamy, and toasty. Like all fried foods, fried ice cream is a staple of state fairs, but, curiously, it's also a mainstay of Mexican restaurants. Why is that? While it's not exactly a recipe handed down from abuela to abuela for generations, fried ice cream has a long history in Mexican restaurants. And this is thanks in large part to Chi-Chi's.

Yes, that brand of salsa you see on the supermarket shelves was once a restaurant chain (although as restaurant chains turned salsas go, we prefer On the Border, which makes our favorite red salsa). While it's since moseyed off to the great Tex-Mex ranch in the sky, with its last location (in Vienna, Austria) closing in 2024, Chi-Chi's left its mark on the culinary scene by featuring deep-fried ice cream on its menu. As we said, fried ice cream isn't actually Mexican, so Chi-Chi's may have just decided it was an interesting, unusual choice of dessert at the time — this was the 1970s, after all. Once it became popular, other restaurants adopted the dish, too.