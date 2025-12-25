The Bakery-Approved Ways To Fix Stiff Buttercream

While it is just one of many different types of frosting, buttercream is likely the most popular kind for cakes made in the United States, leading many to know the occasional frustration that comes when its texture isn't quite right. This can be a matter of buttercream being lumpy, thin, or broken, and it can also become too hard to use easily.

We discussed the annoyance that comes with stiff buttercream and how to potentially fix it with Victoria Fisk, who is both the cofounder and confectionery chef at Bouqedibles. She first explained the most likely reason why your buttercream is too firm, saying, "Buttercream stiffness is heavily dependent on temperature." It is heavier, thicker, and stiffer when it's below room temperature, as it would be in the fridge or in a chilly kitchen.

Bringing it up to cool room temperature (between 64 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit) slowly yet surely and then whipping it is the key to improving its texture. "Don't try to rush the process of bringing it to room temperature before whipping," Fisk advised. "Otherwise, it can become greasy, develop an unpleasant color, and turn too heavy to pipe." Here's one method Fisk suggested: "You can warm a very small portion in a hot water bath or, incrementally, in the microwave (on a gentle setting), then gently mix it back into the main batch. If this helps bring the entire batch to room temperature, you can whip it." If the buttercream is still too cold, you can repeat the process using small batches.