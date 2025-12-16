Air Bubbles In Your Buttercream? Grab This Simple Kitchen Tool

Whether it's committing mistakes when making a batch of rice or overcooking pasta on Italian night, it always seems to be the most straightforward of culinary endeavors that trip us up. A luscious buttercream frosting might only require a few pantry staples to sweeten up cake, but the texture has to be on point to achieve that creamy mouthfeel. The true beauty of buttercream lies in its ultra-smooth veneer which gives our favorite desserts their sleek allure.

It seems simple to whip together, but anyone who has ever made buttercream frosting knows how challenging it can be to achieve a velvet consistency which doesn't contain any pesky air bubbles. An unexpected gadget in your bathroom can help people reduce lumpiness in buttercream frosting, but for removing pockets of air you don't need to look any further than your kitchen drawers. The Takeout asked Kristina Lavallee, owner of The Cake Girl, if folks could eliminate air bubbles with a plain old spatula. She said, "Yes, you absolutely can, and it is recommended that you remove the air bubbles out from the buttercream before and during application. It ensures a nice smooth finish."

Not overmixing buttercream in the first place is the ideal way to keep air bubbles out of your frosting, but when mistakes happen, the simplest of kitchen tools comes to the rescue. "When you use your spatula in a back and forth motion against the side of the bowl, you are pressing out and popping the small bubbles, bringing the frosting together so it's nice and smooth," Lavallee said.