How Much The Kevin McCallister's 'Home Alone' Grocery Run Would Cost In 2025

In 1990, Kevin McCallister, the 8-year-old hero of the Christmas classic "Home Alone" paid $19.83 for a 10-item grocery haul. At the time, the figure offered him a harsh dose of adult reality. Now, it seems positively quaint. Calculating the cost of Kevin's groceries has become a yearly tradition for influencers and news outlets, but the numbers can vary wildly. So, how much would Kevin's grocery store run really cost?

Going solely off the rate of inflation, Kevin's $19.83 haul would cost $49.18 in 2025, but the price of groceries doesn't necessarily rise at the same rate as inflation. "Inflation cannot be measured by an increase in the cost of one product or service," the website for the U.S. Federal Reserve explains. "Rather, inflation is a general increase in the overall price level of the goods and services in the economy." Other factors impact the price of groceries, too. Livestock diseases, like the bout of avian flu that caused nationwide egg shortages in 2022, can lead to price spikes. Unusual weather patterns can affect crops, too. And Kevin didn't have to deal with 2025's tariffs.