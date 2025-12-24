The Bloody Mary Twist That's Perfect For Summer
Few drinks are as simultaneously popular and polarizing as the bloody mary. While many will gladly call the bloody mary the queen of all brunch drinks (sorry, mimosas), others have long been searching for a way to enjoy the beloved tomato juice cocktail and understand what all the fuss is truly about. For those who simply don't love the taste of red tomato juice, the key to a perfect bloody mary may be in swapping the staple ingredient for a similar yet unexpected alternative.
Green tomatoes are unripe tomatoes that possess a vastly different taste from their fully matured counterparts. This switch-up is a relatively rare one, but it offers those who like bloody marys an interesting new twist on the drink while also providing folks who aren't fond of the beverage a new entry point into becoming a fan.
We discussed green bloody marys with Wael Deek, beverage director at One More Hospitality, and Robert Lam-Burns, bar manager of LenLen. They explained why the drink is great for those looking for a new take on a true classic. "Using green tomatoes instead of ripe red ones completely shifts the profile of a bloody mary," Deek told The Takeout. "Green tomatoes are brighter, more acidic, and less sweet, which creates a sharper, fresher cocktail with a slightly vegetal edge. The result feels cleaner and more savory, allowing the spice, citrus, and seasoning to shine without the natural sweetness that red tomatoes bring."
How to ensure your green bloody mary is as tasty as possible
There are a few important things to keep in mind when making this less sweet, more acidic version of a bloody mary. For starters, sticking to standard vodka — the most common liquor used in the drink — is vital. "It provides a neutral backbone that lets the green tomato's acidity and herbal notes come through clearly," Wael Deek said. "Heavier or flavored spirits can overpower the delicate balance, whereas vodka keeps the drink crisp, focused, and refreshing."
Robert Lam-Burns also considers added sweetness absolutely vital to a green bloody mary. "Used in a bloody mary, green tomatoes would need to be complemented with something sweet, like a sugar syrup or liqueur, to balance out an infamously acidic cocktail," he suggested. Other unique ingredients can also bring that necessary balance. BBQ sauce gives bloody marys a sweet and savory upgrade, as does a fruit-forward hot sauce. Adding in a different vegetable juice, like beet or carrot, or using a fruit juice, like apple, can balance and sweeten the drink.
To amplify the cocktail's savory quality, make sure to rim the glass and finish it with a snacky garnish. Lam-Burns suggested the same garnish that is used on a tomato-based cocktail at LenLen: "A rim made of dehydrated tomato scraps leftover from juicing, sea salt, and ground dried Thai chile." Deek advised heartier finishes. "Garnishes like pickled vegetables, green olives, celery leaves, or even a slice of green tomato reinforce the savory, vegetal profile and enhance both aroma and texture," he shared.