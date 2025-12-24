The Bloody Mary Twist That's Perfect For Summer

Few drinks are as simultaneously popular and polarizing as the bloody mary. While many will gladly call the bloody mary the queen of all brunch drinks (sorry, mimosas), others have long been searching for a way to enjoy the beloved tomato juice cocktail and understand what all the fuss is truly about. For those who simply don't love the taste of red tomato juice, the key to a perfect bloody mary may be in swapping the staple ingredient for a similar yet unexpected alternative.

Green tomatoes are unripe tomatoes that possess a vastly different taste from their fully matured counterparts. This switch-up is a relatively rare one, but it offers those who like bloody marys an interesting new twist on the drink while also providing folks who aren't fond of the beverage a new entry point into becoming a fan.

We discussed green bloody marys with Wael Deek, beverage director at One More Hospitality, and Robert Lam-Burns, bar manager of LenLen. They explained why the drink is great for those looking for a new take on a true classic. "Using green tomatoes instead of ripe red ones completely shifts the profile of a bloody mary," Deek told The Takeout. "Green tomatoes are brighter, more acidic, and less sweet, which creates a sharper, fresher cocktail with a slightly vegetal edge. The result feels cleaner and more savory, allowing the spice, citrus, and seasoning to shine without the natural sweetness that red tomatoes bring."