Give Your Bloody Mary A Vibrant Touch With A Different Vegetable Juice
When the night's adventures run long, there's one drink that knows how to reset the day: a Bloody Mary. This brunch classic has earned its spot as both a tasty cocktail and a trusted hangover remedy. With its bold mix of tomato juice, vodka, lemon, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, hot sauce, and celery salt, it delivers savory, spicy, and refreshing notes that revive the senses. The tomato juice hydrates, the lemon brings a clean, citrusy lift to soothe the stomach and release toxins, and the vodka ... well, it takes the edge off.
People have been adding their own twists on the Bloody Mary for decades — like the Canadian Bloody Caesar, which swaps tomato juice for clamato, a blend of clam broth and tomato juice that packs a briny, ocean-kissed punch. However, if you're looking for a lesser-known, shellfish-free way to mix a Bloody Mary and truly impress your friends, replacing tomato juice with beet juice is the way to go.
The earthy sweetness of the vegetable juice balances the spices while infusing the drink with a stunning crimson hue. Some say this version feels more like a fall or winter cocktail, with its deeper, richer flavors, compared to the lighter, more summery feel of a traditional Bloody Mary. Plus, beet juice is loaded with folate, potassium, and antioxidants, boosting the cocktail's restorative powers. Make it once, and it could become your new brunch obsession.
How to make a beet juice-infused Bloody Mary
The first step to crafting your beet juice-infused Bloody Mary is deciding what kind of beet juice you want to use — raw or roasted. Juicing raw beets offers the highest nutritional value for ultimate hangover recovery, while roasting them first brings out their natural sweetness. Having juiced raw beets myself, I can confidently say they're already pretty sweet, making this my preferred option. You can also save time by buying beet juice from the store or on Amazon, but most will be pasteurized, not raw.
If you choose to make your own beet juice, it's as simple as putting the raw beets through a juicer and chilling the juice in the fridge. For those without a juicer or who prefer the roasted flavor, you can roast or boil the beets until tender. Once cooked, cool them in the fridge before blending with your Bloody Mary ingredients. Voilà — you've got a beet juice-infused Bloody Mary. Strain the vibrant blend into a tall glass filled with ice. You might even want to save some in the fridge for the next day (without ice, of course) because it gets better as the flavors meld. Cheers to beet-ing the hangover.
Upgrade your beet-infused Bloody Mary with creative garnishes
These days, pushing the boundaries with Bloody Mary garnishes is all the rage, and there's no reason to hold back on the beet-infused version. Think beyond the standard celery stick or lemon wedge and get creative. Skewer pickled beets, roasted beet wedges, or beet chips for a crunchy twist. For added flair, mix in colorful vegetables like radishes, spicy peppers, or olives stuffed with blue cheese.
Rimming your glass with your favorite salt — be it celery salt, smoked salt, or a specialty blend — adds an impressive touch. Simply run a lime wedge around the rim then pour your salt on a plate and dip the glass into it for a savory border. These garnishes create a feast for both the eyes and the palate.
If you're feeling bold, swap out the traditional vodka for Aquavit, a Scandinavian spirit that infuses its distinct caraway and dill flavors into the mix. Other popular alcohol swaps include gin for a red snapper or tequila for a Bloody Maria. With all these options at your fingertips, your beet-infused Bloody Mary can be as colorful and exciting as your imagination allows. Serve it alongside decadent Bloody Mary scones, and consider hosting a Bloody Mary-themed brunch for National Bloody Mary Day on January 1st. You might just need it after New Year's Eve.