Luigi Mangione may be fortunate to be getting much of a Christmas meal at all. I've worked in the corrections industry, and can testify firsthand that prisons really do need better food. Although I was not on duty on Christmas Day at the now-closed New Mexico facility where I once served as a case manager and taught ESL, the menus posted in the housing pods did not show any deviation from the normal (and dismal) rotation. I did work there one Easter Sunday, however, and was drafted for kitchen duty to help prepare over 1,000 bologna sandwiches.

On holidays, inmates sometimes band together to make their own meals with items purchased from the prison commissary or ingredients taken from the kitchen. Martha Stewart, no fan of prison food, once used the prison microwave in her housing unit to "bake" an apple, and while we can't say for sure, it's possible she worked some kitchen magic for the holidays, too. (Her sentence encompassed Christmas 2004, during which time she was able to put up decorations and send out Christmas cards.) Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was himself incarcerated in MDC for a time, used his funds to ensure his fellow Fort Dix inmates ate roast turkey for Thanksgiving this year. Still, those not fortunate enough to be housed in a prison with a celebrity need not expect too much out of their holiday meal. An inmate who wrote of his 26 Christmases behind bars in an article published by social justice-focused website Truthout said that their not-so-festive dinners usually consisted of shredded chicken, potatoes, and green beans for lunch, followed by peanut butter sandwiches and apples for dinner.