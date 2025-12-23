The Old-School Mystery Dessert That Was All The Rage In The 1930s

Most people would react to a food described as a "mystery" dish with either excitement or apprehension, as you never quite know what you're going to get. Take the ever-changing mystery-flavored Dum-Dums, for example, or meats such as bologna, which are often known as mystery meats. In the 1930's, a decade in which home cooks had to get creative using the ingredients they could afford, a mystery cake recipe piqued people's interest. Why? Because it was made with a can of condensed tomato soup.

While this recipe was often just referred to as "mystery cake," others called it "magic cake" or (for those who weren't afraid their guests would run screaming out the door) just tomato soup cake. The earliest recipes used soup as a substitute for eggs and milk, which had become scarce and expensive in the '30s. Not only did the soup impart moistness, but the acidity of the tomatoes reacted with the baking soda to give the cake a light and fluffy texture. But how did it taste? Fortunately, nothing like tomato soup. If anything, the spices included are what you can detect in the cake — they include cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves.