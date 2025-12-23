If You See This On Your Tuna Steak, Toss It Immediately

Now, let's be clear — you can safely eat tuna steaks with these features, but you probably shouldn't if you're looking for high-grade fish. These discolorations may indicate that the steak has been frozen and thawed. Before you attempt to sear tuna steaks with a torch or in a pan, check for these imperfections.

These discolorings may seem icky, but in truth, they are unlikely to harm you. The blood veins and spots are completely edible, and the bloodline patches are oily and odd in texture, but aren't toxic. None of these signs indicates that the fish has gone bad or is rotting – unless there's also an acrid or fruity smell and slimy texture. The brown streaks can make the flavors of your tuna taste completely wrong, however. Tuna blood has a strong fishy flavor, which can overpower the steak's natural richness. The innate umami in tuna is what makes it so savory and craveable. Not to mention, when blood veins are cooked, they become hard and thread-like, creating an unpleasant texture. Some people mistake them for parasites, as they do look wormlike, so it might cause a bit of a stir if you serve veiny tuna to dinner guests.

If you're looking for a good tuna steak, watch for a vibrant red color, though it can vary toward pink or maroon. A tuna steak shouldn't have irregular fat patterns and shouldn't have a rainbow sheen across the top. Its texture should be firm and a little springy, with a mild fish scent that isn't overwhelming. When in doubt, throw it away and eat out. After all, fish always tastes better at a restaurant, right?