Frank Sinatra Once Blamed This Hearty Soup For An Onstage Burping Fit

Frank Sinatra may be one of the best-known Italian-American celebrities, with roots in both the south and north ends of the country. (His dad was from Sicily, while his mom was from Liguria.) Some of his favorite restaurants were Italian ones, too — when in Manhattan, the veal Milanese from Patsy's was one of his go-to orders, while in his hometown of Hoboken, he favored the Italian fare at Leo's Grandevous. In Providence, Rhode Island, his eatery of choice was Camille's Roman Garden, and he was said to have been particularly fond of the Italian wedding soup. It might not have returned his affection, though, since on one occasion that soup led to an embarrassing on-stage belch.

The burp heard around the world — or at least, around the Providence Civic Center — took place when Sinatra was performing after having dined at Camille's. The incident is said to have taken place sometime in the '70s, by which time the crooner was well into his fourth decade in show business (or perhaps beginning his fifth). He wasn't the least bit fazed, but simply excused himself by saying that he'd just eaten a marvelous meal at Camille's.

Camille's on the Hill remains in business today, but the notorious burping hazard no longer appears on either the lunch or dinner menu. If you want to taste one of Sinatra's favorite soups, however, you can always check out our Italian wedding soup recipe.