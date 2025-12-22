The Worst Store-Brand Hazelnut Spread Isn't Worth Saving A Couple Bucks On Nutella
For over 60 years, Nutella has set the standard for hazelnut spreads. You might even be guilty of calling all hazelnut spreads Nutella, which merely indicates the brand's popularity — and makes it less your fault. Yet the market for spreads like Nutella has given other brands the opportunity to offer their own twist on classic cocoa and hazelnut flavors, with front-runners like Good & Gather and Kirkland's hazelnut spread gaining loyal followings. Other brands, can't quite rise and compete with the top crop of such spreads — this includes Palermo, which is Turkey's version of Nutella.
After a blind and visual taste test of the best hazelnut cocoa spreads, our Takeout writer ranked Palermo as the worst brand (it didn't even rate a mention on a second ranked list of 12 Nutella alternatives). They felt that it was particularly oily — so much so that instead of the typical creamy, light consistency, it had a greasy feel that became the hazelnut spread's dominant texture. Based on that review, you wouldn't be wrong to think that Palermo's product falls below the standard set by Nutella. It also didn't help that Palermo's cocoa spread wasn't visually appealing. The writer noted a layer of excess oil that refused to blend with the spread smoothly after mixing, which is hardly inviting and would likely deter most buyers.
A layer of oil on top of your hazelnut cocoa spread is quite normal
Despite that visual red flag, you shouldn't be surprised to find oil or liquid on top of your cocoa hazelnut spread — even Nutella can have it. It isn't unusual, since palm oil is found in most chocolate hazelnut spreads; in fact, Nutella itself contains a significant amount of palm oil — it's the second ingredient listed on the label — which raises the question of where people got the wild idea that Nutella is a health food. Neither the generous amounts of sugar nor fat suggest that it is beneficial for your health.
When a typical hazelnut spread is exposed to excessive heat or stored outside the refrigerator, the palm oil may separate from the other ingredients. This doesn't necessarily mean the chocolate spread is bad; it simply requires a brief but thorough stir to restore its smooth texture. Unfortunately, this remedy didn't seem to work for Palermo's spread, whereas others report success with brands like Nutella.
This suggests that Palermo's spread may contain excessive oil. If you happen to have a jar at home, one manufacturer of chocolate hazelnut spreads offers a suggestion: Store the jar of cocoa spread upside down in the refrigerator to help minimize the separation. While we can't guarantee that this tip will work for Palermo's cocoa spread, it's certainly worth a try!