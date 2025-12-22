We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For over 60 years, Nutella has set the standard for hazelnut spreads. You might even be guilty of calling all hazelnut spreads Nutella, which merely indicates the brand's popularity — and makes it less your fault. Yet the market for spreads like Nutella has given other brands the opportunity to offer their own twist on classic cocoa and hazelnut flavors, with front-runners like Good & Gather and Kirkland's hazelnut spread gaining loyal followings. Other brands, can't quite rise and compete with the top crop of such spreads — this includes Palermo, which is Turkey's version of Nutella.

After a blind and visual taste test of the best hazelnut cocoa spreads, our Takeout writer ranked Palermo as the worst brand (it didn't even rate a mention on a second ranked list of 12 Nutella alternatives). They felt that it was particularly oily — so much so that instead of the typical creamy, light consistency, it had a greasy feel that became the hazelnut spread's dominant texture. Based on that review, you wouldn't be wrong to think that Palermo's product falls below the standard set by Nutella. It also didn't help that Palermo's cocoa spread wasn't visually appealing. The writer noted a layer of excess oil that refused to blend with the spread smoothly after mixing, which is hardly inviting and would likely deter most buyers.