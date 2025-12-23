This Is The Best Store-Bought Apple Cider You Can Spend Your Money On

Apple cider is not apple juice, and I don't say that just because they're made differently (apple juice is generally filtered, sweetened, and more processed). They also play entirely different roles. And — because apple cider is a crucial part of autumn and winter festivities — you want quality cider when it's cider season. Recently at The Takeout, we ranked store-bought apple ciders from worst to best, looking at taste and flavor notes, as well as signs that the cider was unfiltered and not made from concentrate. Out of nine cider contenders, the winner was easily Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill Apple Cider.

Based in Michigan, Blake's has been around since 1946, and the family-run orchard has clearly had time to perfect the recipe. Our reviewer called it one of the best ciders she's ever tasted, and while it's slightly more expensive than other ciders at $4.99 for a half gallon, it's worth it. The cider isn't especially tart, but it's got a deep, robust flavor. While a handful of folks find it to taste slightly too sweet, Blake's apple cider has a reputation within the Midwest; other reviewers similarly call it some of the best cider in the region.