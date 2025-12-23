This Is The Best Store-Bought Apple Cider You Can Spend Your Money On
Apple cider is not apple juice, and I don't say that just because they're made differently (apple juice is generally filtered, sweetened, and more processed). They also play entirely different roles. And — because apple cider is a crucial part of autumn and winter festivities — you want quality cider when it's cider season. Recently at The Takeout, we ranked store-bought apple ciders from worst to best, looking at taste and flavor notes, as well as signs that the cider was unfiltered and not made from concentrate. Out of nine cider contenders, the winner was easily Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill Apple Cider.
Based in Michigan, Blake's has been around since 1946, and the family-run orchard has clearly had time to perfect the recipe. Our reviewer called it one of the best ciders she's ever tasted, and while it's slightly more expensive than other ciders at $4.99 for a half gallon, it's worth it. The cider isn't especially tart, but it's got a deep, robust flavor. While a handful of folks find it to taste slightly too sweet, Blake's apple cider has a reputation within the Midwest; other reviewers similarly call it some of the best cider in the region.
Blake's Michigan apple cider empire
If you're ever near Detroit, Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in the town of Armada appears to be open for tours — offering a wide selection of drinks and treats like apple butter and fruit jams. The apple cider itself might be trickier to find, depending on your location; despite Blake's production facilities shipping to Kroger and Meijer stores in states across the country. The orchard itself doesn't ship apple cider online due to difficulties in keeping it refrigerated. That initial quality is certainly key, since after opening, apple cider stays good for just 10 days — even with proper storage.
If you do become a fan of Blake's cider and want another drink after-hours, you might also try Blake's Hard Cider; it's a separate brand, perhaps to distinguish it from Blake's more family friendly fare, but it's made by the same Blake family. The hard cider comes in lots of flavors, including an original version and a more recent caramel apple flavor which is, unsurprisingly, quite sweet. Plus, because fermented hard cider is much easier to store, Blake's Hard Cider is not difficult to find around the U.S., and it's easy to ship online. If you're looking for peak apple flavor from a quality brand, Blake's is worth the money.