The Top Holiday Cookie In The US Isn't Shortbread Or Sugar, According To Target

Cookies are a big deal during the holiday season, and this year, there will be a few different types of cookies left out for Santa — or whoever ends up eating them. What's the uncontested top holiday cookie for 2025? Perhaps you're expecting chocolate chip, or even those easy to upgrade Pillsbury Shape sugar cookies with festive patterns. However, one big-box retailer paints another picture in newly released research. Using its own sales data from November through early December of this year, Target found that gingerbread cookies were the top selling cookies in over 75% of the United States.

Breaking it down by state, 38 U.S. states bought gingerbread more than any other cookie. In a distant second place, sugar cookies were the top sellers in eight states: Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Wyoming, Idaho, West Virginia, and Hawaii. Only four states preferred shortbread cookies, another Christmas classic: Kansas, Maine, Montana, and New Jersey. Nearly everywhere else, gingerbread remains the king of holiday cookies. Gingerbread houses, which require a little more effort and cookie carpentry, are not mentioned in the study.