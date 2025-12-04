14 Christmas Cookies From Around The World That Will Sweeten Your Holidays

Cookies have long been synonymous with Christmas. As the weather chills, the baking supplies come out and the welcoming scents of sugar and spice waft through the house. This tradition traces back to the Middle Ages, when solstice festival feasting began to overlap with Christian holiday traditions. Add to that a spice influx by way of the East, and the classic Christmas treat was born. Over time, traditional cookies morphed from hard biscuits designed to weather long winter months to the modern-day variations we know and love.

In the United States, the tradition calls to mind tins filled to the brim with cut-out sugar cookies and spiced gingerbread men. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Take a trip around the world and you'll find that "Christmas cookie" means something a little different everywhere you go. Some of these cookies are soft and chewy, while others are thin and crispy. Some lean heavily on spices, while others are sugary sweet. But all of them will help you spread a little more cheer this holiday season.