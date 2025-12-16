The Cheap Dollar Tree Find That Makes Transporting Holiday Pies A Piece Of Cake

Butter, sugar, eggs, and everything else you need for holiday baking really adds up, and the cost isn't confined to the price tag. If you're a holiday pie baker, you know the mission you're about to accept: You'll visit too many grocery stores for everything you need, you won't have enough space in your pantry for all the ingredients, and you'll spend days in the kitchen creating masterpieces. Whether you're whipping up classic holiday favorites like pecan and pumpkin pies or you're bringing back old-school pie flavors almost everyone has forgotten about, you know it's going to take some work.

It's all worth it for the wow factor, that audible gasp your loved ones make when you unveil your truly unforgettable pie. Let's be real — some of us look forward to the pie reaction more than the New Year's Eve toast. What you don't want, though, is for that prized pie to get squished during transport.

Extra pie dishes are easy to forget when you're scrambling around for ingredients — not to mention remembering lids that are solid enough to protect your precious pies. Most bakers have found themselves in this conundrum. Instead of relying on a flimsy sheet of aluminum foil or shelling out way too much money on pie protection, dash on over to Dollar Tree and grab a Sure Fresh Reusable Pie Container with its own lid for around $1.50. They're just over 10 inches wide and about 3.5 inches tall — they'll comfortably fit a pie made in a standard 9-inch pan, and there's even enough room for a meringue-topped creation.