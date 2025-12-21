Give Pot Roast A Rich Caramelized Sweetness With This Cheap Canned Ingredient

If you aren't making pot roast when you want a comforting dinner, you need to start today. This dish is a classic that brings to mind old-school metal-sided diners and family dinners at the weekend, and will likely send the Boomers in your life on a happy nostalgia trip. But how should you prepare your pot roast? While there are plenty of recipes out there utilizing different cuts of meat for pot roast, and many home cooks will swear by their personal variation, one secret canned ingredient can liven up the dish, making it richer and sweeter with a single pop. We're talking a can of soda, specifically cola, which will add sweetness and depth of flavor to your pot roast.

While many may raise an eyebrow at the idea of adding canned soda to a pot roast, it won't actually make your dish overly sweet. Similar to how many recipes for brisket call for brown sugar in the sauce, the cola in your pot roast will combine with other, more savory flavors, like garlic or onions, as well as the stock you're cooking the roast in, so that the sweet cola adds only the caramelized flavor without overwhelming the roast, or turning it into a dessert.