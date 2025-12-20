This Combo Proves That Coffee Creamer Belongs In More Than Just Your Morning Brew
If you're only using creamer in your morning coffee or tea, you're missing out on an entire realm of the beverage world. It's time to start adding this creamy ingredient to your favorite soda pop. For the uninitiated, this may sound like blasphemy, but there's a reason this combination has been making viral rounds on social media: it's delicious.
Often called dirty sodas, the combination of a fizzy drink, creamer, flavored syrups, and lots of ice began to grow in popularity sometime around the 2010s, especially in Utah — the significant Mormon population in the state has a taste for sodas since they typically don't drink coffee or alcohol. Of course, adding something creamy to a soda is nothing new (see classic soda fountain drinks or Italian cream sodas), but dirty sodas are particularly known for utilizing sweet coffee creamers as the addition of choice.
If you've never tried this mix before, a good pairing to start with is a brown-colored soda (like cola, root beer, or Dr Pepper) and vanilla coffee creamer. The undertones of warm spices and caramel pair perfectly with floral vanilla. Chocolate, sweet cream, coconut, and caramel creamers work well here, too, and if you're lactose intolerant, just go for a coffee creamer that doesn't actually contain cream. Opt for full-fat creamers and incorporate them slowly to avoid curdling in your dirty soda. Plenty of ice is also a must, and if you can get your hands on those crunchy little nuggets of pebble ice, like what you get at Sonic, you'll be even happier.
Try these coffee creamer and soda pairings
If colas aren't your vibe, there are still many soda and coffee creamer combinations to try. Citrusy sodas — like Sprite, 7UP, Starry, or even sparkling lemonade — are great with vanilla, sweet cream, and coconut creamers, and an extra squeeze of lime or a splash of cherry syrup can really take this combination over the top. Fruity sodas in flavors such as orange, grape, cherry, and strawberry are also delicious with these creamers. Coffee mate even has a couple of products specifically designed for dirty sodas: The coconut-lime creamer is meant to be paired with Dr Pepper, and its Orange Crème Pop creamer is designed to go with orange soda.
Try pineapple soda with coconut creamer for a piña colada vibe, or cream soda with Kahlúa or mocha creamer for a white Russian-inspired beverage. Cherry cola with chocolate creamer, lemon-lime soda with raspberry syrup and vanilla creamer, or apple soda with caramel creamer are just some of the many dirty soda combinations you have to try.