This Combo Proves That Coffee Creamer Belongs In More Than Just Your Morning Brew

If you're only using creamer in your morning coffee or tea, you're missing out on an entire realm of the beverage world. It's time to start adding this creamy ingredient to your favorite soda pop. For the uninitiated, this may sound like blasphemy, but there's a reason this combination has been making viral rounds on social media: it's delicious.

Often called dirty sodas, the combination of a fizzy drink, creamer, flavored syrups, and lots of ice began to grow in popularity sometime around the 2010s, especially in Utah — the significant Mormon population in the state has a taste for sodas since they typically don't drink coffee or alcohol. Of course, adding something creamy to a soda is nothing new (see classic soda fountain drinks or Italian cream sodas), but dirty sodas are particularly known for utilizing sweet coffee creamers as the addition of choice.

If you've never tried this mix before, a good pairing to start with is a brown-colored soda (like cola, root beer, or Dr Pepper) and vanilla coffee creamer. The undertones of warm spices and caramel pair perfectly with floral vanilla. Chocolate, sweet cream, coconut, and caramel creamers work well here, too, and if you're lactose intolerant, just go for a coffee creamer that doesn't actually contain cream. Opt for full-fat creamers and incorporate them slowly to avoid curdling in your dirty soda. Plenty of ice is also a must, and if you can get your hands on those crunchy little nuggets of pebble ice, like what you get at Sonic, you'll be even happier.