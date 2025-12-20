The Easiest Place To Clean Grimy Oven Racks Isn't Anywhere In The Kitchen

The oven is the ultimate kitchen tool. From making baked chicken wings that are just as good as fried to using it to shave off time when making homemade soup, its efficiency and versatility make it a valuable part of any home chef's cooking arsenal. That is, until it comes time to clean it, and especially the oven racks. These are larger than pots, pans, and plates, which makes them harder to to handle in a standard kitchen sink. You can only hope to avoid creating a huge mess while trying to scrub them clean. So what can you do? Move to the bathroom. If you have a bathtub, it provides the perfect place to wash your grimy oven racks with ease.

Most bathtubs are large enough to accommodate oven racks and fully submerge them in water, ensuring that the cleaning solution reaches every corner. The standard bathtub measures about 51 inches long, 28 inches wide, and 18 inches high, which should be sufficient to hold a 33-by-19-inch rack that fits into a 30-inch home oven. Once you've confirmed that your oven racks will fit in the bathtub, you can soak them effectively. If you wash dishes, you know how much of a difference soaking makes when it comes to scrubbing — you'll hardly have to do any work! Thanks to its spacious size, a bathtub can not only hold large items but also reduce cleaning effort while you wait.