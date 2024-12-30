How To Use Your Oven To Shave Off Time When Making Homemade Soup

Wintertime often has people fantasizing about devoting hours to making home-cooked meals, but most of us are just as busy during this season as any other. Homemade soup, however, can be relatively effortless: Toss meat and/or vegetables in a pot, add seasonings, and simmer it until it tastes just right. But even a simple soup recipe can be improved by incorporating the right shortcuts, and one great shortcut is pre-roasting the vegetables. Not only will roasting soften hard vegetables, but it deepens flavors as well. One popular Instagram recipe for butternut squash tomato soup combines the two classics, throwing both squash and cherry tomatoes in the oven to cook along with onion, garlic, and basil. Once all the vegetables are baked, they only need to simmer for a few minutes in the soup pot with added liquid.

If the vegetables used by the Instagrammer aren't to your liking, you can bake asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, or just about any others you can think of, since very few vegetables won't make good soup. (Maybe not cucumbers, they're not at their best when cooked.) Other herbs and spices will also work just fine — rosemary, sage, and cilantro are all soup-worthy, while the classic Polish zupa koperkowa z ziemniakami shows how well dill goes with potatoes. (You can even flavor soups with leftover herb stems from other recipes.) If you like a spicy soup, you could also roast fresh chiles. Soup is a very forgiving dish. For the most part, if you like it, you can soup it.