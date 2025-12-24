The German Company Behind Aldi's Coffee Brands
Store brand products are having a moment, as customers buy more generic groceries. Major supermarket chains have increased efforts to develop high-quality products, and store brand items have become cult favorites. But consumers are growing increasingly curious: Where do these products come from?
Some stores use the same suppliers as big name brands. Others have more modest origins — like Aldi's main coffee supplier, NewCoffee, which was founded specifically for Aldi South. "NewCoffee has been roasting high-quality coffee in Germany since the 1960s," Aldi's website explained. "The company was initially set up to supply ALDI SÜD Germany and is now the primary coffee producer for our entire ALDI business group."
NewCoffee is now one of the largest coffee producers in Germany. The company sources beans from around the world before shipping them to Germany for processing. Globally, NewCoffee supplies Aldi with over 100 different coffee products, including the popular Barissimo line. Enjoy Aldi's German roast or Simply Nature blends? Thank NewCoffee.
But NewCoffee isn't Aldi's only coffee supplier. The brand only produces around 50% of the chain's private-label coffee. The rest of Aldi's coffee comes from other sources, including Community Coffee Company LLC and Paramount Coffee Company.
Is Aldi's coffee ethical?
Flavor and price aren't the only considerations for conscious coffee consumers. Many coffee fans want to know that their beverage comes from ethical, sustainable sources, especially after major chains like Starbucks have been accused of allegedly using forced labor in their supply chains. Aldi attempts to deliver ethical, eco-friendly coffee at a low price.
"We are the second-largest private label purchaser of Fair Trade USA coffee," Aldi boasted on its corporate site. The brand regularly releases corporate responsibility reports, and, according to a 2025 report, 83% of the chain's coffee products come from certified sources. These sources are vetted by third-party organizations, like Fair Trade USA and the Rainforest Alliance. NewCoffee has also taken steps to develop eco-friendly product packaging.
Of course, corporate impact reports are known for greenwashing — and Aldi can't vouch for that 17% of product that doesn't come from certified sources. Still, the chain appears to be taking active steps towards an equitable, sustainable supply chain. Check the bag for Fair Trade or Rainforest Alliance certifications if you want to make sure your coffee is coming from ethical sources. You might want to stock up, though: Like many retailers, Aldi is raising prices on coffee products.