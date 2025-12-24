The German Company Behind Aldi's Coffee Brands

Store brand products are having a moment, as customers buy more generic groceries. Major supermarket chains have increased efforts to develop high-quality products, and store brand items have become cult favorites. But consumers are growing increasingly curious: Where do these products come from?

Some stores use the same suppliers as big name brands. Others have more modest origins — like Aldi's main coffee supplier, NewCoffee, which was founded specifically for Aldi South. "NewCoffee has been roasting high-quality coffee in Germany since the 1960s," Aldi's website explained. "The company was initially set up to supply ALDI SÜD Germany and is now the primary coffee producer for our entire ALDI business group."

NewCoffee is now one of the largest coffee producers in Germany. The company sources beans from around the world before shipping them to Germany for processing. Globally, NewCoffee supplies Aldi with over 100 different coffee products, including the popular Barissimo line. Enjoy Aldi's German roast or Simply Nature blends? Thank NewCoffee.

But NewCoffee isn't Aldi's only coffee supplier. The brand only produces around 50% of the chain's private-label coffee. The rest of Aldi's coffee comes from other sources, including Community Coffee Company LLC and Paramount Coffee Company.