The Aldi Breakfast Essential That's Quickly Becoming More Expensive

More than half of Americans need one thing to get started in the morning; a breakfast staple that softens the edges of the day's first few hours. Around 66% of us begin our daily rituals with coffee. We love it so much that beverage stations were the biggest feature of kitchen design in 2024. We stock our personal coffee nooks with every kind of coffee and all the creamers we can find; and mugs that say things like "don't talk to me until I've had my coffee." But saving some cash by shopping for coffee at Aldi is getting harder on the wallet.

For years, Aldi has had shoppers entranced with organic, Fair Trade certified, whole bean coffee from Simply Nature, offered at an affordable price. But that cost has gone up a couple of dollars in the last year and those prices are expected to continue to rise. Customers on Reddit remember paying $4.35 for a 12-ounce bag of whole beans at Aldi, in 2019. Today, Aldi sells that same 12-ounce bag for about $9.15, depending on the location. Those numbers didn't change gradually, either; Aldi coffee prices climbed 13% in April 2025 alone, and throughout the summer that price just kept going up. Costs reportedly jumped from around $6 in early summer to the $7 range in June, and continued to soar from there.