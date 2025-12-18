Up The Protein In Salad Dressing With This Unexpected Dairy Add-In

If you want to pick the perfect salad dressing for your greens, you should consider what you want to get out of a salad. If you're looking to get some protein while keeping calories down, there's one dairy-rich addition you should try in the salad dressing itself: cottage cheese.

You may be thinking that cottage cheese is pretty lumpy in texture, which doesn't sound ideal for salad dressing. However, there are ways around this. When blended thoroughly, cottage cheese takes on an extra-creamy texture that's thick and sumptuous. You can use it to make a green goddess dressing by blending it with fresh herbs, mustard, salt, pepper, and water. If you're a ranch person, substitute some of the usual buttermilk with cottage cheese and blend everything together for a thick, smooth texture. You can do the same thing with Caesar dressing by swapping out the mayo; just be sure to scrape down the sides of the blender as you puree.

If you want to skip the blender, there are still ways to include cottage cheese in your dressings. Add some to blue cheese dressing for extra richness, or toss it in with a vinaigrette to bulk up the texture. No matter what kind of salad dressing you add it to, you'll get a mild saltiness, a luxurious mouthfeel, and tons of nutrition you wouldn't get otherwise.