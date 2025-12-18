Up The Protein In Salad Dressing With This Unexpected Dairy Add-In
If you want to pick the perfect salad dressing for your greens, you should consider what you want to get out of a salad. If you're looking to get some protein while keeping calories down, there's one dairy-rich addition you should try in the salad dressing itself: cottage cheese.
You may be thinking that cottage cheese is pretty lumpy in texture, which doesn't sound ideal for salad dressing. However, there are ways around this. When blended thoroughly, cottage cheese takes on an extra-creamy texture that's thick and sumptuous. You can use it to make a green goddess dressing by blending it with fresh herbs, mustard, salt, pepper, and water. If you're a ranch person, substitute some of the usual buttermilk with cottage cheese and blend everything together for a thick, smooth texture. You can do the same thing with Caesar dressing by swapping out the mayo; just be sure to scrape down the sides of the blender as you puree.
If you want to skip the blender, there are still ways to include cottage cheese in your dressings. Add some to blue cheese dressing for extra richness, or toss it in with a vinaigrette to bulk up the texture. No matter what kind of salad dressing you add it to, you'll get a mild saltiness, a luxurious mouthfeel, and tons of nutrition you wouldn't get otherwise.
Why cottage cheese is a delicious and healthy add-in
While some people may be reluctant to give cottage cheese a shot, it's good for both your taste buds and your body. For one thing, it can help you feel full, which makes it a great choice if you're watching your weight. Not only is it incredibly rich in protein, but it also contains calcium, potassium, selenium, and B vitamins without being high in calories. It also has very few carbs, making it a good option for diabetics, and it's pretty easy on sensitive stomachs. High-quality, store-bought cottage cheese is full of flavor and probiotics, making it ideal for anyone looking to improve their gut health. As long as you're not lactose intolerant, cottage cheese is a great way to upgrade your salad dressings.
As far as what salads you should pair with your cottage cheese dressing, the flavor combos are virtually limitless. You can whip it into a spicy ranch to eat with taco salads, or toss a cottage cheese vinaigrette in with a caprese salad for extra tang. Put it across spinach and fruit salads to offset the sweet notes with salty and savory flavors. You can even modify it into a dip for Buffalo wings and carrot sticks. Make your chicken Caesar salad a total post-workout protein bomb. If you want to get extra fancy, you can even make your own cottage cheese at home with just three simple ingredients, then use it in any salad you like.