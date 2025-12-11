This Arizona Mexican Restaurant Chain Has Shut Down Nearly All Its Locations After ICE Raids

Most locations of the Mexican restaurant chain Taco Giro have been closed after 10% of its staff was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on December 5. A total of 46 workers were arrested for immigration law violations when federal agents moved on 16 search warrants in Southern Arizona on that day. All of those arrested in the operation were from Mexico, according to reporting from local ABC outlet KGUN9. The Sierra Vista Police Department and the Cochise County Sheriff Department aided federal agents, and released a joint statement, that read in part, "A years-long criminal investigation into tax evasion and human smuggling activity culminated in the issuance of several search warrants throughout southern Arizona."

All of Taco Giro's nine locations were shuddered after its workers were arrested, and three reopened within days. The rest remain closed until store managers and owners can secure replacement staff. Taco Giro director of operations, Cesar Rodriguez, told Green Valley News, "Basically, they corralled everyone in the homes where they were living, which was a couple of houses. And they came into the establishment to verify documentation, and some questioning items what they were investigating on, and pretty much that was it." Rodriguez also told the outlet that the IRS suspected Taco Giro of off-the-books payments to undocumented employees, adding, "There were a lot of false allegations that we were drug smuggling and child trafficking."