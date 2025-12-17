The Deep-Fried Crispy Snack Johnny Cash Couldn't Resist

Country music star Johnny Cash stayed true to his roots in many ways, and his love for southern cooking proves no different. In an "'Ask Me Anything" Reddit post by his son, John Carter Cash, this question was posed: "Can you tell us of a quirk your father had?" He replied, "My father liked crunchy peanut butter. Fried catfish. And deep-fried chicken skin."

Though fried chicken skins might seem like a niche food, they have actually been around for hundreds of years. Before we all started making meals with store-bought rotisserie chickens, cooks used every part of the bird, and the fatty skin was prized for its ability to add flavor and crispness. Rendering the poultry fat and crisping up the skin helped stretch ingredients in lean times and created a crunchy little snack from something that might otherwise be tossed. Johnny Cash was from rural Arkansas, where dishes like fried chicken skin weren't food trends; they were prized scraps. Nothing went to waste on his family's working farm during the Great Depression. Cash carried that sense of place with him throughout his life, long after fame took him far from the Delta.

As luck would have it, the scrappy snack is in the mainstream once again. Once the 2000s hit and cooking offal meat got "rediscovered" and gentrified by elites, it's no surprise that chicken skin soon followed. Chefs embraced nose-to-tail cooking, elevating those humble scraps into Instagram-worthy dishes. Chicken skin is everywhere now: as bar snacks, crispy garnishes, and sandwich add-ons.