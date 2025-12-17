The Versatile Asian Kitchen Tool Lidia Bastianich Uses To Strain Pasta

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking pasta might seem simple, but there are a few basic steps you'll want to mind along the way, like a good tactic for draining your noodles. Italian-American chef Lidia Bastianich has her own tips in the kitchen when it comes to straining certain types of pasta from the pot, but there's one specific tool she swears by that's more commonly seen in Asian kitchens than European or American ones: a spider strainer.

The spider is a shallow, mesh strainer that's attached to a long handle. It's a versatile utensil typically used for cooking fried foods, especially in Asian-inspired recipes like our Chinese takeout-style honey garlic crispy beef. The metal mesh allows excess oil to drip off the food as it's lifted from the cooking vessel. In the case of pasta, the spider strainer simply scoops the noodles (such as ravioli) out of the water pot. Bastianich once told TODAY, "It's inexpensive, but boy, does that do wonders to pull pasta out of the water! You just fish it out, it's easy." She doesn't use the spider strainer for every pasta-cooking occasion, however. To remove long noodles from hot water, Bastianich prefers using tongs.