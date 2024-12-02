The Pasta Draining Tactic So Your Noodles Never Leave The Pot

Draining pasta couldn't be simpler — you place the strainer in the sink and pour the pasta into it, letting the boiling water run down the plughole. However, to use this new technique for draining pasta, you need to place the strainer in the pot on top of the pasta and water with both pot and strainer handles aligned. With a tight, maybe even oven-mitted, grip on the handles, flip your pot upside down over the sink. The water will escape through the strainer, while the pasta remains in the pot. Well, that's the idea anyway. There are a couple of things that could go wrong.

If you're using angel hair pasta, which is notoriously thin and delicate (so stop smothering it in sauce), it could slip out around the sides if you don't have a firm grip. Pasta shells, meanwhile, would have a lot more trouble escaping. You should also pay attention to the water level in your pot. If the water is too high, it could overflow when you place your strainer in it or when you tip it up, causing a big mess with very hot water. Luckily, there are endless delicious pasta recipes to try, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to practice and perfect this hack.