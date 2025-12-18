The Type Of Tea That Takes On Dairy Creamer The Best

Whether you want to embrace afternoon tea as part of your routine or simply need a break from coffee's caffeine and tummy aches, knowing your types of tea is key to a better, richer sip. While some teas practically beg for a splash of something creamy, others lose their character the moment it hits the cup. Acids and tannins in certain teas can also cause dairy to curdle.

But you don't need to research tannic structures just yet. Instead, we asked Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier and creator of the Oh, How Civilized Instagram and blog, to tell us which teas can stand up to the creaminess of dairy. "Strong black teas are best with a dairy creamer since the robust and bold flavors from the tea will still come through," she advises. "The creamer in a black tea will smooth out bitterness or harshness." No matter if you're a fan of oat milk, half-and-half, or even heavy cream, you'll need a tea strong enough to keep its identity, which is why a full-bodied black tea is your best friend.

In fact, dairy can actually make your black teas even better. Choe agrees, stating, "Dairy creamer perfectly complements black tea. Astringent and robust black tea gets mellowed out with a dairy creamer, making the drink creamy and with better mouthfeel."