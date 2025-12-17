Why You Should Pass On Corn On The Cob Once Fall Comes Around

When you think of fall produce, corn comes to mind. Multicolored ears deck Thanksgiving centerpieces and corn mazes are a favorite fall activity. The irony? Corn is out of season by the time the leaves start to change. But is out-of-season corn really that bad? The Takeout talked to Franklin Becker, chef and owner of Point Seven, who says, yes, out-of-season corn really is that bad. "In-season corn has higher moisture content and residual sugar," he said. "In the fall, the weather impacts this. The sugar converts to starch and the corn is not as sweet or plump."

Flavor and texture aren't the only reasons to stick to in-season produce. It's also better for you and better for the planet. Out-of-season produce isn't as hardy, so it's less nutritious and more prone to pests and disease. Plus, off-season produce has to travel farther to get to the store, increasing carbon emissions and transport costs. "Choose responsibly sourced corn in season," says Becker

The caveat? If you live in a place where corn is grown year-round you may be able to find fresh ears in November — or even January. "There should be little difference in this case," says Becker. "Growers adapt the species of corn they plant to make up for this." But there aren't many places that can grow corn year-round, especially in the United States. Year-round production is mostly limited to the tropics.