The San Francisco Restaurant That Cooks All Its Food Over An Open Flame

Upon entering, guests are seated at a single counter rather than traditional tables. They pay a single fee of $140, which is all-inclusive of taxes and fees, unless you want some extra caviar or wine. Diners select from a three-course prix-fixe menu that utilizes local ingredients and see it prepared in front of them with fire and flair. This menu changes daily, with updates appearing on their social media.

As far as what usually ends up on your plate, expect traditional French dishes from the Occitanie region. Owner Joseph Magidow focuses on simple, seasonal dishes that utilize meats, fish, and fats commonly consumed by inhabitants of that area. Some of these savory, rich-tasting meals may be set ablaze in front of customers right before being plated and served on the counter. You should keep an eye out for flaming raclette, thick head cheese, blanquette au safran, various homemade sausages, and cheese tarts. These are paired with French wines and are prepped by the owner himself. Staff will select the best wine pairings for the menu to complete your meal based on each diner's preferences.

While this model is an unusual one, it has been well-received. La Cigale now has a 16-seat guest list, and various media outlets have ranked the restaurant's opening as one of the most highly anticipated of the season. If this leaves you sold on grabbing a seat, keep in mind that the San Francisco restaurant has gone viral for the difficulty of getting in. Because La Cigale does not accept reservations, visitors must show up as early as 4:30 p.m. to get on a waitlist for that evening's 6:00 p.m. service. La Cigale offers two seatings, and those who get on a waitlist for the second one may not get a spot until around 8:30 p.m. There's an online waitlist as well.