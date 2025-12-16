The Store-Bought Seasoning That Gives Shortbread A Savory Twist
You've probably noticed the tartan-patterned boxes in your local grocery store, and even if you can resist the temptation to buy some for yourself, shortbread, in classic three-ingredient "finger" or cookie form, is a treat that brings sweet, buttery comfort to your morning coffee or afternoon tea. The traditional form of shortbread, which is especially popular in Scotland, is a sweet-but-not-overly-sweet treat, more suitable for a morning or early afternoon indulgence than as a decadent dessert. But did you know that savory shortbread is a thing? And better yet, you're just a quick, store-bought packet of ranch seasoning away from whipping a batch up for yourself.
Savory shortbread is often served as an appetizer, and is commonly made in cracker form. Store-bought ranch seasoning adds a savory, slightly peppery kick to your shortbread, and you can add in parmesan, Parmigiano Reggiano (which is not the same as parmesan), cheddar, or whatever your favorite harder cheese is. Soft cheeses like brie or fresh mozzarella won't work as well in a savory shortbread recipe, and may be hard to distribute evenly through the batter mixture, so stick to firmer cheeses that can be shredded or grated into the batter before baking.
Tweaks to your savory ranch shortbread and how to serve it
Once you've gotten the hang of whipping up batches of savory, ranch-infused shortbread, you can try experimenting with additional flavors and variations. For example, perhaps you'd like your shortbread to be not only savory, but also spicy. If that's the case, consider adding fresh-ground black pepper, or even a hint of cayenne to truly bring the heat. The spicy, savory ranch shortbread will pair well with creamy dips, like a bowl of guacamole, to pass around among friends.
Another idea for tweaking your savory shortbread recipe is to lean into the Italian element that comes from adding parmesan cheese. Italian-inspired herbs and spices, like basil, oregano, and even rosemary, can easily be added into your batter, and all three pair nicely with the ranch powder as well as the parmesan. If you decide to go with this variation, consider serving the savory shortbread before a meal of pizza or pasta, as a take on breadsticks, or alongside a homemade antipasto platter.