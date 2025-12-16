The Store-Bought Seasoning That Gives Shortbread A Savory Twist

You've probably noticed the tartan-patterned boxes in your local grocery store, and even if you can resist the temptation to buy some for yourself, shortbread, in classic three-ingredient "finger" or cookie form, is a treat that brings sweet, buttery comfort to your morning coffee or afternoon tea. The traditional form of shortbread, which is especially popular in Scotland, is a sweet-but-not-overly-sweet treat, more suitable for a morning or early afternoon indulgence than as a decadent dessert. But did you know that savory shortbread is a thing? And better yet, you're just a quick, store-bought packet of ranch seasoning away from whipping a batch up for yourself.

Savory shortbread is often served as an appetizer, and is commonly made in cracker form. Store-bought ranch seasoning adds a savory, slightly peppery kick to your shortbread, and you can add in parmesan, Parmigiano Reggiano (which is not the same as parmesan), cheddar, or whatever your favorite harder cheese is. Soft cheeses like brie or fresh mozzarella won't work as well in a savory shortbread recipe, and may be hard to distribute evenly through the batter mixture, so stick to firmer cheeses that can be shredded or grated into the batter before baking.