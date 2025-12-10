This Store-Bought Copycat Brings The Taste Of McDonald's Grinch Pickle Seasoning For Less

Grinch Salt is the 2025 holiday gift nobody expected. It's a seasoning that gives regular McDonald's french fries a zesty dill pickle-inspired upgrade, and part of a festive and limited-time McDonald's menu item called the Grinch Meal." The cost varies per location (between $11 and $20), but in all cases, you get a drink, a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, and McShaker Fries with a packet of dill pickle-flavored Grinch Salt. It's all wrapped up in a box featuring Dr. Seuss's classic Grinch character on the front — with a pair of novelty socks thrown in, if you want to pay a little extra.

The whole presentation is a cute, whimsical nod to the holidays, but we think those Dill Pickle McShaker Fries are a holiday treat worth keeping around. But you don't have to buy the whole Grinch Meal to get a taste of that brightly flavored dill pickle seasoning. If you can't get enough of Grinch Salt, look for a store-bought copycat seasoning that'll deliver the same taste year-round for a fraction of what you'll pay in the drive-thru. Pick up some Dill Pickle Popcorn Seasoning for around $4 on your next trip to the grocery store and you'll have your own Grinch Salt to sprinkle on your fast food-worthy french fries at home — or anything else you want.