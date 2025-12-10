This Store-Bought Copycat Brings The Taste Of McDonald's Grinch Pickle Seasoning For Less
Grinch Salt is the 2025 holiday gift nobody expected. It's a seasoning that gives regular McDonald's french fries a zesty dill pickle-inspired upgrade, and part of a festive and limited-time McDonald's menu item called the Grinch Meal." The cost varies per location (between $11 and $20), but in all cases, you get a drink, a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, and McShaker Fries with a packet of dill pickle-flavored Grinch Salt. It's all wrapped up in a box featuring Dr. Seuss's classic Grinch character on the front — with a pair of novelty socks thrown in, if you want to pay a little extra.
The whole presentation is a cute, whimsical nod to the holidays, but we think those Dill Pickle McShaker Fries are a holiday treat worth keeping around. But you don't have to buy the whole Grinch Meal to get a taste of that brightly flavored dill pickle seasoning. If you can't get enough of Grinch Salt, look for a store-bought copycat seasoning that'll deliver the same taste year-round for a fraction of what you'll pay in the drive-thru. Pick up some Dill Pickle Popcorn Seasoning for around $4 on your next trip to the grocery store and you'll have your own Grinch Salt to sprinkle on your fast food-worthy french fries at home — or anything else you want.
Finding a 'Grinch Salt' copycat seasoning is easier than you thought
Fast food fans are raving about McDonald's limited-time "Grinch Salt," and they're stocking up on the packets as often as they can while it's still available. But buying dill pickle popcorn seasoning from the grocery store is way more cost effective, and it coats your french fries with the same salty, savory, bold flavors. You'll find several different brands at most major grocers: Kernel Season's and Orville Redenbacher's are two of the more widely distributed brands you're likely to find, but you can also pay a little bit more for boutique versions of dill pickle popcorn seasoning like Urban Accents and Amish Country Popcorn.
Fans of zesty and tangy flavors have also started to add store-bought dill pickle popcorn seasoning to more than just popcorn and french fries. It's also a great seasoning for nuts like shelled pistachios and toasted almonds, and adds a blast of fresh, herby zest to the perfect amount of cream cheese on your morning bagel.