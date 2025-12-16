The Complex Secret Network That Fuels Chinese Restaurants Across America

For more than a hundred years, Americans of all backgrounds have loved a trip to their local Chinese restaurant. From the rise of dishes like chop suey and, well, Chinese American takeout dishes from Panda Express to the American Jewish tradition of eating Chinese food on Christmas, there's plenty to appreciate about Chinese restaurants in America and the culture surrounding them. But did you know many of these restaurants are staffed through a complicated network of employment agencies, whose practices may raise ethical concerns?

An October 2014 article in the New Yorker shed some light on these secret agencies, which largely operate out of Chinatown in New York City. The agencies share the same business model — sending Chinese immigrants, who are generally waiting for their asylum claims to be processed, to work in restaurants around the country. The agencies typically collaborate with bus companies and hostels to place the workers in restaurants in-state or out-of-state. This system, which often involves immigrants going heavily into debt, has been flagged as legally iffy, with a high potential for exploiting vulnerable immigrants. That said, many of the Chinese restaurant workers coming to the United States see it as a chance to escape poverty or religious persecution, as was the case of one young man interviewed in the New Yorker piece.