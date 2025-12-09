In-N-Out Combats The Youth's Latest Trend With This Change To Its Order System

In-N-Out Burger has taken note of the viral "6-7" trend —a popular, nonsensical phrase blurted out by Gen Alpha at random — and amid its surging popularity, has quietly removed the number "67" from its ticket ordering system. A Los Angeles-based In-N-Out employee confirmed to People the business discarded the number about a month ago due to the clamorous reaction from young patrons each time it was announced.

Redditors are beginning to notice and discuss the number's eradication from the beloved, privately-owned West Coast In-N-Out Burger's ticketing system. Mostly, Redditors — presumably from older generations — are delighted by the chain's decision. One Redditor commented, " ... The meme is more annoying than the Harlem Shake," and another wrote, "Hopefully that dumb 6-7 s*** dies everywhere soon." However, one Redditor mentioned the commotion that ensued following the number's announcement was exciting and stated, "I was number 67 like two weeks ago, and the way all of my fellow patrons cheered when I was called up was one of the coolest moments of my life."

In-N-Out is not shy to remove disruptive numbers from its ticketing system, as the Los Angeles employee confirmed to People that the number "69" has also been retired. In-N-Out's decision to defy the trend differs from other fast food establishments. Instead of balking at the craze, Wendy's and Pizza Hut embraced it, adding a $0.67 Frosty deal and $0.67 boneless wings to their menus, respectively.