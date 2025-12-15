Turn This Brunch Classic On Its Head With A Tasty Tuna Trick

Eggs Benedict is maybe the ultimate brunch dish for the most popular going-out meal of the week. Whether it's served in an old-school diner or a trendy restaurant, whether you like yours with a Bloody Mary or a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice, and whatever you put on the side, eggs Benedict can bring the party when it comes to brunch — whenever you think "brunchtime" is. There are variations on the classic quartet of poached eggs, English muffins, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce, and you may even know some of the most popular ones, such as eggs Florentine, where spinach is used in place of Canadian bacon, and eggs Royale, which uses smoked salmon. But have you ever considered using homemade tuna patties in place of the English muffin? If you haven't, you really should start.

Tuna Benedict is salty, smoky, and jam-packed with protein, making it a great brunch option for those looking for a lower-carb treat, or anyone who enjoys seafood, bacon, rich sauces, and runny eggs. The tuna patties blend with the richness of the eggs and hollandaise, while the smoky, salty flavor and chewy texture of the bacon complete a winning combination of complimentary flavors. The blend of seafood and bacon has been a hit in appetizers like bacon-wrapped scallops, and making it part of your brunch repertoire puts a new spin on an old favorite.