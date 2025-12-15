Turn This Brunch Classic On Its Head With A Tasty Tuna Trick
Eggs Benedict is maybe the ultimate brunch dish for the most popular going-out meal of the week. Whether it's served in an old-school diner or a trendy restaurant, whether you like yours with a Bloody Mary or a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice, and whatever you put on the side, eggs Benedict can bring the party when it comes to brunch — whenever you think "brunchtime" is. There are variations on the classic quartet of poached eggs, English muffins, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce, and you may even know some of the most popular ones, such as eggs Florentine, where spinach is used in place of Canadian bacon, and eggs Royale, which uses smoked salmon. But have you ever considered using homemade tuna patties in place of the English muffin? If you haven't, you really should start.
Tuna Benedict is salty, smoky, and jam-packed with protein, making it a great brunch option for those looking for a lower-carb treat, or anyone who enjoys seafood, bacon, rich sauces, and runny eggs. The tuna patties blend with the richness of the eggs and hollandaise, while the smoky, salty flavor and chewy texture of the bacon complete a winning combination of complimentary flavors. The blend of seafood and bacon has been a hit in appetizers like bacon-wrapped scallops, and making it part of your brunch repertoire puts a new spin on an old favorite.
Try tuna patties for brunch Benedicts (or an anytime treat)
Tuna Benedict is delicious, but tuna patties may not be a dish every home cook has made before. There are a variety of different tuna patty recipes, but generally speaking, the formula is to mix canned tuna with breadcrumbs, egg, and seasonings, and bake or fry it until crisp. You can experiment with variations, like adding diced onions, Parmesan cheese, and spicy seasoning, mixing canned tuna with canned salmon, or try coating the outside of the patties with panko for an extra crispy exterior.
While tuna Benedicts are delicious with just the tuna patties, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and Hollandaise, you can jazz them up for even more flavor. For instance, try layering a slice of fresh tomato or a handful of salad greens between the tuna patties and the meat for a kick of freshness and, in the case of the tomato, acidity. Try topping your tuna Benedict with a few drops of Sriracha or Tabasco for a touch of spice, or make you own hot sauce to give it a custom kick.