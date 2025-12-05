The 2 Nutritious Snacks Millie Bobby Brown Always Ate On The Stranger Things Set
Cast at just 11 years old as the telekinetic, fierce little Eleven on "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown quickly became a fan favorite on the cult classic television series. And while we know her for her shaved head, Eggos, and iconic 1980s wardrobe, her days on set were a little more relatable — especially when it came to snacking. While being interviewed on Tilly Ramsay's YouTube channel, Brown revealed a few of her favorite snacks she enjoyed while filming the Netflix hit.
Her two everyday favorites? "Raw baby carrots," she stated while making waffle sandwiches with Ramsay. "And then I would also say, oh, I like Tajín mango. Dried mango dipped in Tajín. I love Tajín!" Turns out, these choices are more than just convenient — they're genuinely smart snacks for staying energized.
Baby carrots might be a little humdrum, but they're crisp, refreshing, and easy to pop between takes without messing up your makeup. Beyond convenience, they also bring a dose of real nutrition. Carrots are naturally rich in beta-carotene, which supports vision and immune health. Their high water content also makes them hydrating, which is especially useful during long hours under hot lights. And while it's true they don't last as long as regular carrots, they're just as nutritious.
Both baby carrots and dried mango are shelf-stable
When Brown needed something a little sweeter, she reached for dried mango. Naturally sugary, yes, but still full of fiber and nutrients, dried mango (in moderate doses) delivers quick energy without the crash that comes from candy. It's also portable and shelf-stable, perfect for set life where snacks are scarfed between setups. Brown has said she likes hers with Tajín on top, which gives any fruit a sweet-spicy kick. Tajín is a popular Mexican seasoning made from chili peppers, lime, and salt that's good on just about everything. It's tangy, mildly spicy, and bright, giving foods a lively little zing without overwhelming heat. That kick of flavor keeps the snack interesting and helps satisfy cravings better than a bag of Doritos.
As far as staying hydrated, "I like probiotic drinks," she said. "Like kombucha. I love a good juice." On busy sets where meals are unpredictable and days can run long, drinks like kombucha or fresh-squeezed juices offer a quick boost without feeling heavy. Those kind of beverages can keep one refreshed, support digestion, and provide a gentle lift of natural energy between takes. Now, it's possible to drink too much kombucha, but for most of us, sipping four ounces a day from a trusted brand is all good.
Brown's grab bag of baby carrots, dried mango, and probiotic drinks check all the boxes for hardworking, on-the-go nourishment. They're also light on the stomach, which can be important if you've got a lot of physical activity that day, like fighting a bunch of Demogorgons.