The 2 Nutritious Snacks Millie Bobby Brown Always Ate On The Stranger Things Set

Cast at just 11 years old as the telekinetic, fierce little Eleven on "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown quickly became a fan favorite on the cult classic television series. And while we know her for her shaved head, Eggos, and iconic 1980s wardrobe, her days on set were a little more relatable — especially when it came to snacking. While being interviewed on Tilly Ramsay's YouTube channel, Brown revealed a few of her favorite snacks she enjoyed while filming the Netflix hit.

Her two everyday favorites? "Raw baby carrots," she stated while making waffle sandwiches with Ramsay. "And then I would also say, oh, I like Tajín mango. Dried mango dipped in Tajín. I love Tajín!" Turns out, these choices are more than just convenient — they're genuinely smart snacks for staying energized.

Baby carrots might be a little humdrum, but they're crisp, refreshing, and easy to pop between takes without messing up your makeup. Beyond convenience, they also bring a dose of real nutrition. Carrots are naturally rich in beta-carotene, which supports vision and immune health. Their high water content also makes them hydrating, which is especially useful during long hours under hot lights. And while it's true they don't last as long as regular carrots, they're just as nutritious.