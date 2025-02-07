Do Baby Carrots Really Last Longer Than Regular-Sized Ones?

If you know the right way to store your carrots, it doesn't matter what type you get -– you can maximize their shelf life whether they're full-sized and unpeeled or itty-bitty baby-sized. Baby carrots do well with an ice water soak as long as you remember to change the water out at least once a day. This helps keep the moisture locked in despite their sad, peel-less state, so they're less likely to dry out over time. You can also keep your carrots moist by storing them in an airtight container or stashing a wet paper towel in a baggie with them.

Contrary to popular belief, you can freeze your baby carrots, too. In fact, when stored the right way, your baby carrots can last for a full year in the freezer. Just make sure you blanch them first. All you have to do is boil the carrots for two minutes before tossing them into ice water to stop the cooking process. Place them on a freezer-safe tray in the freezer for around three hours and then transfer them to an airtight container. That way, they can be frozen without sticking together. Whenever you're craving carrots, all you have to do is pop them out of the bag and let them thaw and they should be just as crisp as the day you stashed them away.