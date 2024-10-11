The Reason Why Your Baby Carrots Taste So Soapy

Despite their diminutive size, baby carrots are a heavyweight champion of simple snacks. Their no-wash, grab-and-go nature promises to save you time, and to save your stomach from pesky hunger pangs. They're like a more nutritious chip, ready to scoop up a bevy of dips and sauces to suit any craving. But every now and then, reaching into your bag of carrots will earn you soapy betrayal instead of a tasty treat.

That's right — you're not the only person who's chomped down on a baby carrot and immediately wondered if there was a soap incident at the carrot factory. It may come as a relief that this phenomenon isn't abnormal or harmful. But what's the deal with the soap-flavored marinade?

Those raw carrots haven't been doused in chemicals, but a chemical reaction is responsible for the unpleasant flavor. Certain types of fresh produce pump out ethylene gas, which causes carrots to produce more terpenoids. Think of terpenoids as one of two "ingredients" that give a carrot its distinctive taste, with the other being sugar. If a carrot is low on terpenoids, then you'll taste something closer to water than a root vegetable. If it has too many, you have a one-way ticket to soap town.