Is It Possible To Drink Too Much Kombucha?

Kombucha is a fermented tea drink known for being full of probiotics. Mass produced kombucha is prized for its acidic and fizzy bite, which is probably why its best to drink it from a straw. Its extremely low alcohol content makes it one of the best non-alcoholic beverages to keep on tap at breweries. And because it's also touted as a health tonic, consumers can't seem to get enough the stuff with its estimated market share at $4.26 billion. But, like all things, can too much of a good thing cause harm? When it comes to kombucha, yes.

Although extremely rare, health complications from excessive kombucha consumption can lead to extreme (and sometimes fatal) illness. In a case study from 2023, a woman in her early 40s had become increasingly fatigued. Turns out the fatigue was from liver necrosis. Basically, her liver cells were dying off, an illness usually associated with hepatitis infections or acetaminophen abuse. She was staying at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic and, like a lot of us, had been drinking regularly. She had started drinking about two glasses of wine per day while also drinking 32 ounces of kombucha, which is two standard bottles of kombucha.

Other extreme cases of kombucha-related illness are usually related to severe underlying medical conditions like HIV. One patient with HIV experienced kidney failure and lactic acidosis, in which lactic acid had built up in their blood. Two patients in Iowa also experienced lactic acidosis possibly from overconsumption of kombucha, leading to one death.