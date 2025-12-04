This Popular Personal Blender Is At Aldi For A Steal This Holiday Season

For those of you nosing around for holiday gifts, you may want to head to Aldi. Though a grocery store isn't the first place you'd think of when it comes to presents, Aldi's got a non-food item that might be of interest to you — and heck, you might want one of these things for yourself, too. That's because from December 10 through December 16, 2025, the discount grocer is selling name-brand Nutribullets at an affordable price: $40.

To put things into perspective, the original Nutribullet retails for $80 (though it's currently on limited sale through the Nutribullet website for $50). There's a chance that the Aldi model may be slightly different from the one shown on the Nutribullet website, but it's still considered officially branded and not part of Aldi's house brands of goods.

These bullet-style blenders are great for those who work out and want a protein shake mixed with extra nutrients, or just for the smoothie enthusiasts out there; there are also caps with mouthpieces, so you can slam that shake on the run. If you were already planning on heading to Aldi for groceries (including the top finds you need to grab fast), you might want to look for these blenders, but knowing how popular some of the grocery chain's items can get, don't be surprised if it sells out particularly fast.