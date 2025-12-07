11 Restaurants With The Most Unique Waffles In The US
No matter what side you find yourself on in the great "Are waffles better than pancakes?" debate, there's no denying the universal appeal of starting the day fresh with a warm, golden waffle to greet you. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and endlessly customizable, waffles have long held their place among the most beloved breakfast staples. But let's state facts: Most people would agree that nowadays, with rules out the window, waffles are enjoyable any time, making them one banger of an all-day comfort food.
Whether you're team sweet, team savory, or the kind of adventurous eater who likes to enjoy both at once with a full-on "everything and the kitchen sink" mentality, waffles offer eaters a blank canvas for creativity that truly lets your culinary imagination run wild. And speaking of insane creativity, we started to hear online buzz about some restaurants across the U.S. that are taking waffles far beyond the traditional Belgian topped with butter and maple syrup. So, naturally, we had to do some sleuthing! From chicken-and-waffle concoctions to fully reimagined creations featuring the best comfort foods, we found some of the restaurants serving the most unique waffles in America.
Café Tu Tu Tango - Churro Waffle
If a churro and a Belgian waffle fell madly in love, then formed an unconventional partnership that threatened to throw butter and maple syrup purists into a tizzy, you have a classic definition of the Churro Waffle at Café Tu Tu Tango. This hotspot in Orlando is already known for bringing eclectic tastes and global-inspired whimsy to the table, but this waffle takes things up a notch, like something straight out of a waffle lover's dream.
Picture starting with a thick, fluffy Belgian waffle (the kind that's oh-so soft and pillowy). Next? You have the churro transformation, taking what would be an otherwise simple Belgian waffle to a whole other level by adding a generous coating of cinnamon sugar (imagine it crackling ever so slightly with each bite, conjuring up childhood memories of county fairs and your favorite Mexican restaurant's dessert menu).
Café Tu Tu Tango then pushes things even further, because why stop at churro? A silky swirl of dulce de leche is added, deliciously draping itself over the waffle like a dressing of the chicest caramel couture. Vanilla cream adds a cool, dreamy contrast, while cinnamon whipped cream lifts the whole waffle masterpiece into full dessert nirvana. This waffle is a standout, according to customers, sweet and tasty enough to eat on its own.
(407) 248-2222
8625 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
Urban Vegan Kitchen - Golden Era Chick-un & Waffles
Soul food and vegan cooking are not your usual bedfellows, but somehow, Urban Vegan Kitchen took this unlikely coupling and sparked fireworks with its Golden Era Chick-un & Waffles offering. Urban Vegan Kitchen is a New York gem known for providing plant-based comfort foods to city dwellers seeking meat-free versions of the foods they grew up knowing and loving. Talk about a tall order, but the restaurant has been delivering on this sky-high expectation since 2016 and is not about to change that satisfaction level when diners dig into its Golden Era Chick-un & Waffles.
This dish relies on the superb foundation of a perfectly crisped Belgian waffle. Then comes the plot twist on the OG version, with the entrance of Southern-fried seitan, a plant-powered chicken stand-in that's shockingly reminiscent of the real thing, somehow managing to be crunchy on the outside, tender inside, and seasoned just like those cluckers from grandma's kitchen. One enthusiastic customer on TripAdvisor wrote, "The seitan is done fried chicken style and was wicked crispy and the waffle was fluffy with a delicious maple aioli."
Now, here's where the twist becomes iconic. Instead of traditional toppings, the waffle gets adorned with marinated kale and maple-mustard aioli. Adding a drizzle of maple syrup takes the entire offering to faux chicken and waffle masterpiece level.
(646) 438-9939
265 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
Sweet World Cafe - S'mores Waffle
Imagine if summer camp had a glow-up, got absolutely gorgeous, then started adulting. This delicious vision is a pretty spot-on description of the S'mores Waffle from Sweet World Cafe. The popular cafe serves up bubble waffles that look almost too pretty to eat, like they were specifically designed to be posted on Instagram for sheer visual factor. And the added element of childhood nostalgia being tapped into? Pretty darn priceless. After all, a s'mores bubble waffle is basically like taking dessert and comforting kid memories, and smooshing them together (literally) for one incredibly cozy, sweet-fest of sentimentality.
So, with a freshly made bubble waffle baseline, Sweet World Cafe incorporates a full-on campfire fantasy into the story. The waffle is topped with drizzled milk chocolate, Hershey's chips, marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbles for crunch. Don't forget the two scoops of ice cream that ultimately elevate this from campfire treat to dessert decadence. It's like an edible love letter to your inner kid who lived for sticky fingers and chocolate-smudged smiles after a long day exploring the woods and building forts.
Multiple locations
Serendipity 3 - Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles
Anyone familiar with Serendipity 3 will know this iconic NYC establishment has never been known for its subtlety. Because, come on, this is the restaurant that practically invented New York whimsy. The incredibly playful and unique menu offerings –– ranging from massive sundaes to over-the-top desserts –– feel like they belong in an '80s pop music video, complete with bubble-gum pink pop-up commentary. So, of course, the restaurant's take on chicken and waffles is equally dramatic, attention-grabbing, and deliciously extra.
The Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles pairs crispy chicken tenders with vibrant red velvet waffles that wow your eyes before dazzling your tongue. It's like a whirlwind of comfort food meets Valentine's Day and old-school Southern diner fare.
But the real energy it gives is heavenly, thanks to the cream cheese icing that is drizzled generously over each waffle section. Add whipped butter and an equally generous pour of maple syrup to that mix, and you have a sweet, savory, creamy, and crunchy combination all playing to that inner child's desire for nostalgia on a plate. Final verdict? This unique chicken and red velvet waffle combination is a rousing Southern-inspired success that can only be described as a fortunate stroke of serendipity.
Multiple locations
Shaky Alibi - Sausage Gouda Waffle
In Los Angeles, a city that thrives on reinvention based on the new style or flavor of the week, Shaky Alibi sets itself apart and has drummed up a following by staying loyal to the Liège waffle. What is a Liège-style waffle? Well, Eggo actually has a line out, which gives you an idea, but basically, it is a distinct style of Belgian waffle that requires proofing and incorporates pearl sugar. This caramelized masterpiece from Belgium serves as the foundation for this selection, which may be one of LA's most unexpectedly perfect savory waffle creations.
The Sausage Gouda Waffle takes everything we love about the Liège waffle and heightens it by adding a savory sausage patty, a scrambled egg, and a melty layer of smoked Gouda cheese. And did we mention it features two Liège waffles, so these tasty ingredients are actually sandwiched inside, like a hand-held offering from the smoky Gouda gods? Customers attest that it's deliciously messy enough to warrant a fork and knife.
This waffle is ideal for fans of savory meets sweet, or for diners who simply want a bit more sustenance than the sugary standards that Belgian waffles often cater to. With that in mind, you could say that, unlike LA, this unique waffle order is full of hearty substance, not just style.
order.toasttab.com/online/shaky-alibi-7401-beverly-blvd
(323) 938-5282
7401 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Waffle Window - Pulled Pork Waffle
If there is one city that dares to take a chance when it comes to culinary exploration, it is Portland. This Oregon city is definitely no stranger to boldly embarking on creative and unique, full-on, gutsy food experiments, and Waffle Window may be one of the best examples of Portland chefs who are risking it all and absolutely nailing it.
The eatery's Pulled Pork Waffle may sound a bit far-fetched, but don't knock it 'til you try it. This wonder features a perfectly crisp Liège-style waffle and transforms it into a hearty, savory, Southern-inspired entree that scores a perfect five stars in the categories of both comfort and creativity.
The waffle is sweet and caramelized, providing the perfect contrast to the savory pulled pork. This brilliant combo alone deserves an inspiration award, but the blackberry ancho sauce brings an additional smoky, slightly spicy flavor dimension. This dish delivers all the fixins' of a summer barbecue, with a salute to some berry patch in the Pacific Northwest, and a traditional nod to make even the most snobbish Belgian waffle purists' hearts skip a beat. And goodness, we almost forgot about the coleslaw! It is a surprising addition that tops it all off, supplying a refreshingly cool and crunchy flavor pop that no one is expecting, yet everyone will most certainly end up appreciating.
(971) 255-0501
3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
The Dolly Llama - Peanut Butter Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Pssst! Have you heard? Word on the street is that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is finally an acceptable condiment. And The Dolly Llama clearly got that memo, because its unique waffle entry on this list leans hard into that cinnamony, toasty, crunchy cereal affection we all seem to share, so much so that we look for an excuse to add it to nearly everything.
All cereal enthusiasts will assuredly fall head over heels for The Dolly Llama's Peanut Butter Cinnamon Toast Crunch waffle. This is one golden, griddled treat that is like a blissful waffle-cereal crossbreed that channels the absolute best of our beloved childhood memories. Think Saturday morning cartoon energy, paired with the fond recollections of mom's homemade weekend breakfasts to boot.
You really do get the best of those worlds with this unique waffle, starting with the base of the eatery's signature Liège waffle in all its sweet, chewy, and caramel-crusted glory (thanks to the magical addition of pearl sugar). Things just get sweeter as you pile on a generous drizzle of creamy peanut butter that melts into every nook and cranny. We then get to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch unveil, a generous sprinkling of that iconic kid cereal that adds that crunchy, cinnamony, sweet, and unapologetically childlike energy. It all comes together for what can only be called a chef's kiss of flavor that every big baby (you might call them grown-ups) secretly loves.
Multiple locations
Waffles and Whatnot - Heaven
With a name like Heaven, you already know Waffles and Whatnot isn't kidding around with its menu offerings. This Anchorage-favorite eatery already has a reputation for over-the-top everything, thanks to its selections that can best be described somewhere along the lines of southern comfort gone Alaskan-bold. There are chicken and waffle options called Salty Crazy Uncle and Confused Cousin, after all. The Heaven waffle not only follows suit, but it might be one of the restaurant's most outrageous creations to date. But we'll let you be the judge.
So, consider this. The base is a warm, fluffy waffle, which is then blanketed with a gloriously indulgent storm of cookie butter and marshmallow fluff. To say it is decadent would be an understatement. It's giving energy like two dessert divas (absolutely popular in their own rights) dropped an album together, thus combining their superstar power and appeal. Clearly, such a collaboration would go platinum.
We haven't even gotten to the sliced bananas on top yet. The refreshing lightness of the fruit gives the waffle a burst of brightness that keeps everything in balance. Then there's the final touch of salted caramel drizzle that ties it all together with a buttery-sweet shine. Why does this waffle work? Because it leans all the way in to embrace dessert maximalism at its finest. And that is heavenly indeed.
(907) 406-4503
500 Muldoon Rd, STE 5, Anchorage, Alaska 99504
The Churro Waffle - Chicken Oreo Waffle
Chicago is a big city that you could say celebrates bold food with gusto! After all, it is responsible for deep dish, Italian beef, and hot dogs that each exude a distinct flavor flair. So, it should come as no surprise that one Windy City eatery, The Churro Waffle, takes brunch and cranks the creativity notch up to 11 with its Chicken Oreo Waffle.
Yes, you read that correctly. Chicken. Oreo. Waffle. But before you balk, hear the breakdown. This isn't just a waffle with a little dusting of sad cookie specks paired alongside a puny piece of fried chicken. No sir. The entire batter for this waffle is infused with Oreo crumbles, giving it both a rich, chocolatey flavor and that iconic, speckled cookie-and-cream aesthetic.
If that wasn't enough to make you swoon, then comes a heaping scoop of Oreo ice cream, a delightful dusting of Oreo crumbles, and finally, Ghirardelli caramel drizzle. All that rich sweetness provides the perfect contrast to what arrives next in crispy, hand-battered fried chicken tender glory.
The combo sounds too wild to work, but customers assure that any hesitation will pass after you take that first bite. That's when you'll "get it," much like someone who grew up dipping fries into milkshakes just gets it. "I had the Oreo Waffles and they were AMAZING," raved one enthusiast on Yelp.
(773) 942-7757
2845 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618
Tupelo Honey Cafe - Life's A Peach Fried Chicken & Waffles
Do you love or hate brunch? It is a divisive question that often sparks heated debates, and we are assuredly not here to sway you either way. However, we are here to suggest one stellar option that might bridge the gap and satisfy all diners, from the hardcore breakfast lovers who go weak in the knees at the sighting of a good waffle or golden stack, to those who prefer a more meaty affair to pile on their plates.
We are talking about the unique waffle selection at Tupelo Honey Cafe, an iconic eatery with several branches that is known for having mastered the art of taking Southern comfort food and making it gleam with a magical, modern sheen. The name alone of Life's a Peach Chicken & Waffles signals that it is the kind of dish that promises to cheer you up immediately, while tapping into every comfort-food craving you keep buried in your most beloved memory bank. So, basically, it's feel-good food.
The foundation is a classic buttermilk waffle, topped with Tupelo's signature honey-dusted fried chicken. Add to that the kiss of peach compote (a syrupy, juicy mix that will surely remind you of peach cobbler), paired with spiced pecans and a cloud of whipped cream. It all makes for a mood booster of a meal that will undoubtedly leave you feeling like life is quite peachy.
Multiple locations
Lighthouse Ice Cream - Hot Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
San Diego is already well known for its sunshine, ocean breezes, and the overall appropriateness of eating ice cream at any time of day. These are all excellent characteristics that make the city the ideal locale for Lighthouse Ice Cream's iconic Hot Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich. This unique waffle selection perfectly matches the city's vibe.
The concept of these customizable waffle masterpieces sounds simple, consisting of a piping hot, made-to-order waffle folded around a scoop of premium ice cream of your choice. But the experience itself of having it your way, then enjoying the fruits of your sweetest creation? Pure sensory joy. The waffle is crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and you can even choose from different waffle flavors. Then comes the addition of ice cream in all its cold, rich, creamy glory, slowly melting within the warmth of this waffle sandwich. It's an icy-hot collision that can't be contained by mere words (or waffles, for that matter, because this sammie is filled to burst). One customer on Yelp shared, "My favorite is the blueberry waffle with cookies & cream ice cream." If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can even add bacon to your waffle for a savory upgrade.
(619) 222-8600
5059 Newport Ave #102, San Diego, CA 92107
Methodology
To identify the most unique waffle creations making waves right now, we searched across food blogs, social media platforms, and restaurant review sites, focusing on dishes generating the most notable buzz. From there, we filtered for originality, visual appeal, and the unmistakable, "I've gotta try that!" factor. These final selections represent the waffle dishes that stood out the most, not only for creativity but for the excitement they sparked.