The Most Important Consideration To Take When Mixing Beers, According To An Expert

Many beer cocktails begin by adding some kind of mixer to the basic brew — beer plus orange juice makes the perfect beermosa, while beer plus olives and brine equals a beertini. However, some drinks involve combining more than one type of beer. Some beer pairings work great, but others ... not so much. Chris Cusack, who owns a Houston pizzeria and cocktail lounge called Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, says that certain beers don't really play well with others.

"The most important thing to consider when mixing beers is intensity — don't choose a beer that will totally dominate the other," he counsels. As an example, he says that a lager mixed with an IPA would water down the latter and appeal to neither IPA fans nor those who don't much care for this variety. He also recommended taking the beers' sweetness and bitterness into consideration, as one can help offset the other in a complementary fashion. (Case in point: A fruit beer blended with barleywine can highlight the latter's caramel notes.)

However, he adds, "I would consider alcohol content to be a backseat consideration. It's not [un]important, but generally speaking, very high alcohol beers are going to dominate through flavor as well as ABV." For the best beer pairings, it's advisable to choose beers with a similar alcohol level.