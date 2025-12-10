The Mistake That Will Instantly Ruin Your Fluffy Baked Goods

Some baked goods like pound cakes, cheesecakes, and fudgy brownies are meant to be dense, but others — angel food cakes, sponge cakes, and muffins — are meant to be fluffy. There's one sure-fire way to ruin your muffins and cakes, and that's by beating them into submission. Danielle Sepsy, who runs a New York-based bakery called The Hungry Gnome and wrote the cookbook, "The Scone Queen Bakes," told The Takeout, "I believe cookie dough, cake, and muffin batters are really easy to over-mix, especially because most people these days use a stand mixer or electric hand beaters."

Mixing in the dry ingredients by hand is one way to avoid the problem, as is a baking technique for cake batter called reverse creaming. This technique involves mixing butter with dry ingredients before adding the wet ones. If you must use an electric mixer, Sepsy advises, "... be sure to mix the dry ingredients in just until you don't see large streaks of flour; anything more and the gluten will develop further, and you will be left with a dense, dry, or gummy end result." She also pointed out that the dough for biscuits, pies, and scones needs to have small chunks of cold butter dispersed throughout to bake up nice and flaky. "The heat of your hands or your mixer or food processor overworking the dough will cause the pieces of butter in the dough to melt, and your final product will be less than favorable," she cautioned.