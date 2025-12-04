Upgrade Chicken Soup With This Bold Addition Already In Your Liquor Cabinet

Chicken soup is endlessly versatile. Brothy or more like stew, with rice or noodles, creamy, or spicy, every chef (whether professional or otherwise) has a little something extra they add to the pot. Emeril Lagasse has a game-changing way to elevate chicken noodle soup and this secret golden spice will add extra flavor. A dash or two of buffalo hot sauce will turn your soup into something straight out of Buffalo Wild Wings, and some coconut milk will transport you to Thailand. You could eat your way around the world using chicken soup made with different regional spices and sauces. But there's also a secret spirit you can add — a little vodka to upgrade every batch.

We're obsessed with the perfect bowl of chicken soup here at The Takeout, so we reached out to an expert for ideas on how to really make those comforting flavors shine. Katie Vine, experienced cook and recipe blogger at Dinners Done Quick pointed to the bold spirit as a way to enhance all kinds of flavors in chicken soup. "Vodka itself doesn't taste like much, but it makes other things taste more vibrant. In particular, herbs (like) parsley, alliums (like) onion and garlic, and black pepper dissolve better into the liquids and shine more vibrantly when vodka is incorporated, leading to a more flavorful soup overall," Vine said.